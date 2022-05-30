Tony Khan Says The Length of AEW Double Or Nothing Helped Make The Show A Commercial Success

Last night AEW held their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas Nevada, the promotion’s first major event from Sin City since the inaugural Double or Nothing back in 2019.

Company President Tony Khan spoke with the wrestling media in the post-Double or Nothing scrum, where he touched on a number of different topics, including addressing fan concerns that the event ran too long. It clocked in at around 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Khan begins by admitting that he did add some length to Double or Nothing to help them out commercially as the show was going up against Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

“I ended up adding a little bit to the length of the show to help the show commercially and help the show make money. I think it made, if not a seven-figure difference, at least a six-figure difference.”

On that subject he adds that if not for the stiff competition he may have ended the show a little sooner, which would coincide with the length of previous AEW PPVs.

“I probably would have ended the show the same time they always end. We’ve done a lot of the best pay-per-views anyone’s ever done, they’ve all ended between 11:40 and 11:55-ish, 11:56, 11:57 on the east coast.”

While Khan seems pretty happy with the show length he isn’t opposed to shortening events in the future. He tells the media that fan feedback is important to him, and he will do his best to listen and adjust for the future.

“I will listen to the feedback of the fans. Revolution had pretty good response and commercially the show was really successful, and had similar length bell to bell… But like I said, I’ll listen to the feedback. This was a unique circumstance.”

Double or Nothing saw the crowning of the Owen Hart tournament come to an end, the debuts of Athena and Stokely Hathaway, and CM Punk becoming the promotion’s fifth world champion.

(Quotes via F4Wonline)