Tony Khan Explains His Booking Decisions to Fan on Social Media

AEW President Tony Khan is looking to capitalize on the moment that his promotion has been on for the last several weeks with this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

On Monday, AEW announced the latest match to be added to the already-loaded episode of Dynamite as Bandido is slated to face current ROH World Champion Champion Chris Jericho in Philadelphia.

Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam to win the championship. Bandido lost the World Title to Jonathan Gresham at ROH Supercard of Honor this past April in a match to determine the undisputed champion, as Gresham was previously the Original ROH Champion.

Also announced for the show is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match. If Robinson can win the match, he will earn a future World Title bout.

Tony Khan Gives an Explanation

The AEW President responded to a fan on Instagram questioning these matches being booked.

A fan wrote: “@tonyrkhan this is what we’re talking about…WHY?!!! the match should be good but WHY is he defending against Bandido FOR NO REASON?!!! Why is Juice getting an Eliminator match? Why not a normal regular singles match?”

Khan responded, “Bandido never got a rematch for the title, which is implied in the copy I wrote. Juice has beaten Mox in NJPW, which is explicitly written in the copy I wrote.”

Also confirmed for this show includes Jericho’s Championship Celebration and promo segments with MJF and Saraya (formerly known as Paige).