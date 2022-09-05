Tony Khan Explains How MJF’s AEW Return Came About

AEW All Out 2022 is in the history books and has proven to be yet another huge night for the promotion.

In the main event, CM Punk regained the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and had fiery comments for the roster after the show.

Toni Storm captured the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, marking her first title since joining the promotion.

MJF

During the Casino Ladder Match, a mystery man won the bout with the help of Stokely Hathaway, and earned an AEW World Championship match.

After the main event, the mystery man was revealed to be MJF, making his return after a three-month hiatus from TV.

During the All Out post-show media scrum, Khan explained the decision to bring MJF back (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I’m the one who asked him to come back, because MJF’s a big star in this company, and this is one of the biggest events.

“A year ago, CM Punk debuted here, and I thought it was right for the fans … For the fans, I thought the best that would do as a company was bring MJF back.”

MJF’s Absence

MJF’s return at All Out 2022 comes three months after an explosive worked-shoot promo about AEW.

Channeling alleged real-life issues with the promotion, MJF addressed how former WWE Superstars are reported to be paid much more than homegrown AEW talent.

The promo culminated in MJF begging Tony Khan to fire him, believing he would do better in AEW if he had a few years with WWE to his name.