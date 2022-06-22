Tony Khan Shows Interest in Bringing AEW to Japan

AEW President Tony Khan is intrigued by the possibility of venturing out to Japan.

We’re just a few days away from the big AEW-NJPW crossover show Forbidden Door. The PPV event takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26.

As we draw closer to the event, Japanese wrestling fans are wondering if it’s possible that AEW will make its way to “The Land of the Rising Sun” one day.

AEW in Japan?

(via AEW)

During an interview with Tokyo Sports (Michael Nakazawa serving as the interpreter), Tony Khan discussed the possibility of holding an AEW event in Japan (rough Google translation):

“I haven’t held a tournament in another country yet, but I would like to try to deliver AEW to the world. Of course, I want to hold a tournament in Japan, and if I do, I would like to invite a lot of new Japanese players. Japan is definitely included in the list of countries where you want to have an AEW tournament.”

Khan also had high praise for NJPW’s “Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will meet Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

“Tanahashi (Hiroshi) is a charismatic and legendary person who leads the industry. He has a very strong heart … He is an indispensable part of the history of New Japan.”

The June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite is expected to feature a slew of NJPW talent to help promote Forbidden Door this weekend. One of the big names expected for the show is Zack Sabre Jr., although that is a report and hasn’t been confirmed by AEW.