Tony Khan Says a Lot of Jim Cornette’s AEW Criticisms are Fair

Since being founded in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has become a smash-hit with fans, earning legions of loyal supporters around the globe.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have stuck to AEW’s programming, calling it an alternative to WWE‘s standard of entertainment.

Not everyone has been impressed over the years by what Tony Khan has been able to produce.

Cornette is “Fair”

One of the most vocal critics of All Elite Wrestling is Jim Cornette, who routinely bashes the product on his podcast.

From the booking to the in-ring style, Cornette has never shied away from taking shots at the All-Elite promotion and like AEW, has his own share of loyal listeners.

During the media scrum following Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor Pay Per View, Tony Khan admitted that some of what Cornette says has some truth to it (via Sportskeeda.)

“Just as also some of the other vocal critics of AEW, including Jim Cornette. One of the more vocal critics, but at times also a lot of what he says is very fair.” Tony Khan admits that some of Jim Cornette’s criticisms of AEW are very fair.

Khan didn’t give a specific example of one of these “fair” assessments of AEW by Cornette.

Cornette and Omega

Arguably Cornette’s biggest issue with All Elite Wrestling is one of the company’s Executive Vice Presidents: Kenny Omega.

Earlier this month, Omega fired back to the constant criticisms by Cornette, saying that he has realized that “hateful speech” helps to pay his bills.

Firing back on his podcast, Cornette blamed Omega for making “wrestling something to be laughed at,” and that the former World Champion has “ruined a pastime, a hobby, an interest and entertainment that a lot of us had.”