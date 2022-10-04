Tony Khan: Jon Moxley is a Top Candidate for AEW’s Most Valuable Player

Jon Moxley has been used as a top star by Tony Khan since his arrival in AEW at Double or Nothing 2019. The AEW President has also leaned on Moxley when needed to help carry the company.

Moxley was originally slated to take time off after AEW All Out but was called upon to work the AEW World Heavyweight Title tournament when CM Punk was stripped of the title due to his part in the backstage fight with The Elite. He’s the first-ever star to hold the AEW World Title three times.

Tony Khan Praises Mox

The AEW President recently had an interview with My Mom’s Basement podcast, and during it, he praised Moxley for his efforts.

“Yeah, man, he’s been unbelievable. I think Jon Moxley this year is absolutely unquestionably somebody to be considered a top candidate for AEW’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and definitely so many great matches, so many great moments with Mox, and what a great champion.”

Khan continued, “The GrandSlam tournament of champions was a huge success for AEW. Jon Moxley was a great winner. The finals match with Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson was tremendous. I think Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho was tremendous and Mox vs. Sammy, Sammy vs. Darby, and Danielson vs. Hangman are all great matches. I came at a great time for us and everybody involved in that tournament is a really important star, and they all had great credentials as champions to qualify for that Tournament of Champions so that was a big success for us.”

You can check out Tony Khan’s full interview below:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription