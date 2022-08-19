Tony Khan Met With CM Punk Before AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan reportedly had a meeting with CM Punk before this week’s episode of Dynamite.

There’s reportedly been some issues that Punk has been having backstage with Adam “Hangman” Page.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, in a promo that was supposed to be angled at Jon Moxley, Punk instead started it off by taking a shot at Page, calling him a “coward.”

Initial reports indicate this was not part of the script. Wade Keller of PWTorch reports that there are, in fact, issues between Punk and Page.

However, he added that some wrestlers backstage in AEW wouldn’t put it past AEW president Tony Khan to do a work-shoot type of thing with it.

Keller did add, however, he doesn’t think that’s the case here. He also stated that Punk met with Khan in his locker room before Dynamite went on-air for a “decent amount of time.”

Despite the drama that unfolded on Dynamite (and all the subsequent fallout), Punk was acting fine backstage before the show with no signs of being disgruntled.

Punk has returned from a foot injury that required surgery to repair. He’s still the AEW World Champion, but in his absence, an interim champion in Jon Moxley was crowned.

Now, Punk will shift his focus to unifying his title with Moxley’s to determine the undisputed AEW World Champion.