Tony Khan & MJF Disagree On Contract Extension, Who Is In The Right?

There are some new details regarding the situation with MJF and AEW.

It’s clear that MJF is poised to be the hottest thing in pro wrestling when 2024 rolls around. As it is, he’s one of the top heels in the business and his stock continues to soar. With that said, reports have indicated that Maxwell Jacob Friedman and AEW aren’t exactly on the same page.

Of course, 2024 is important because that’s when MJF’s contract with AEW expires.

Latest On MJF & Tony Khan

Will Washington of Fightful recently claimed that the issue at hand with MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has to do with a contract extension. He claims that the word is that MJF wants more money but Khan isn’t willing to fulfill his request if his top heel won’t sign an extension.

Furthermore, Will claims that not many within AEW are taking MJF’s side on the matter because they feel he must honor the original agreement.

It’s important to note that someone could very well be feeding one-sided information to put pressure on MJF. After all, if things aren’t going someone’s way, it’s easy to put out something negative on the person who won’t cooperate.

Who Is In The Right?

It isn’t difficult to understand why MJF would want more money. He’s definitely exceeded the value of his 2019 deal. With that said, if he truly wants more money yet doesn’t want to sign on beyond 2024, you can see why AEW wouldn’t want to do that.

Since signing his initial AEW deal, MJF has seen the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk get big money contracts.

Social media has already been abuzz with AEW fanboys and detractors chiming in. The fanboys are roasting MJF, while the detractors are buttering him up in hopes that he’ll make the jump to WWE.

