Tony Khan On Why Blood & Guts Isn’t Scheduled At AEW Double Or Nothing

For the past two years at AEW Double or Nothing, there has been a Stadium Stampede match.

Now that fans are back in the arena, it seems that Anarchy In The Arena has replaced Stadium Stampede. Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Santana & Ortiz will take on the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, 2point0).

When the match was first announced, many thought that it would be a Blood & Guts match.

Tony Khan: Blood & Guts Means Less Ringside Seats

Tony Khan appeared on In The Kliq and was asked about the reason that the Blood & Guts match was not scheduled for Double or Nothing.

The AEW owner said, “I don’t think it would necessarily make sense with what we had set up on the pay-per-view in terms of getting the cage up and down for Blood & Guts and also the seating because it means less ringside seats.

“We have such great fans coming to the show and such a big attendance, actually a record gate for AEW. It’s the first time we’ve ever sold over a million dollars, just in tickets, we’re over $1.1 million in tickets for Double or Nothing before we even hit pay-per-view. It’s going to be a huge pay-per-view audience. Fans all over America and all over the world are talking about Double or Nothing.”

Possible Blood & Guts Return

The host went on to ask if Blood & Guts would eventually return, specifically because he wanted William Regal to say, “BLOOD & GUTS” similar to how he would say “WARGAMES!” during his time in NXT.

Tony Khan responded, “It’s an interesting thought and an interesting thing you bring up. I would not rule that out in the future at all. I would love for Blood & Guts to return to AEW. We still have the cage. It would make a lot of sense for Blood & Guts to come back to AEW.”

The first, last, and only Blood & Guts match took place on May 5, 2021 on AEW Dynamite. The match featured The Inner Circle taking on The Pinnacle

