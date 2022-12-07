Tony Khan Previews ROH Final Battle 2022: “The Big Scores are Going to be Settled”

ROH Final Battle 2022 is this Saturday night at 4 PM EST at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

There are currently only four matches on the card but presumably more will be added on Dynamite and Rampage. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. Jericho defeated Claudio at Dynamite: Grand Slam to win the ROH Championship.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the PPV this Saturday.

Tony was asked how Final Battle will stand out from previous ROH shows this year and here was his response:

Well, the ROH PPVs have been excellent for in-ring wrestling. I think so far we’ve seen at Supercard of Honor, at Death Before Dishonor, this new iteration of Ring of Honor you are going to see some of the best wrestlers in the world having some of the best matches in the world on these PPVs. Trying to build a consistent rhythm of great shows, and we are two for two so far. [09:21 – 09:46]

Tony then hyped up this Saturday’s main event for the ROH Championship between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli.

Now at Final Battle, it is the final major wrestling PPV of this year, and a lot of the big scores are going to be settled. Of course, it doesn’t get any bigger in Ring of Honor than the World Championship match. Chris Jericho versus Claudio Castagnoli.



Two great World Champions, and really we are seeing two men on top of their profession, two guys with completely different approaches and opposite philosophies to pro wrestling.

But frankly, the issue has gotten very personal.



Not only are their approaches very different, but if Chris Jericho wins this match, Claudio Castagnoli has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and go back to applying his trade as a sports entertainer.



He (Claudio) has been in a tag team with Jake Hager in the past. I see Jake has got a second bucket hat with Claudio’s name on it. That is what is in Claudio’s future if he cannot beat Chris Jericho this weekend. [09:47 – 10:47]

Tony praised Chris Jericho’s run as ROH Champion and noted that he’s going for “The Ocho”, his 8th straight victory over a former Ring of Honor Champion at Final Battle.

