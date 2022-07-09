Tony Khan Promises AEW’s Next Media Rights Deal Will Be “Historic”

Tony Khan hints that AEW is on the verge of a historic media rights deal.

The AEW President sat down with the New York Post to hype the promotion’s success since their inception in 2019, which saw Khan secure a massive deal with Warner Media, one that helped them survive during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When speaking about his current broadcast relationship, which now includes Warner Bros. and Discovery, Khan had the following to say:

“I’m incredibly grateful every day that AEW has this great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and we’ve done well for TBS and TNT with “Dynamite” and “Rampage” where we’re a strong performer for Warner Bros. Discovery on a weekly basis.”

However, Khan is always looking towards the future as his company continues to grow in scope. He states that AEW’s supportive fanbase are to thank for potentially securing them a new deal down the line.

“I do believe our future media rights will be important and frankly a very large revenue stream for AEW going forward, and I think that’s because of the great support we’ve had from the fans and the hard work of everybody backstage and the wrestlers every Wednesday and Friday, pulling it together and delivering great shows.”

Regarding a new media rights deal…Khan promises that history will be made in the pro-wrestling circuit once again.

“Whenever our next media right deal, the next one does kick in, it will be historic. It will be recorded in history because everything in wrestling is recorded in history into posterity. It will make history however it goes. Right now, everyone would expect very, very well. We expect it’s going to go very well for us based on how strong we’ve been performing.”

Khan will continue to do interviews to promote AEW’s upcoming Fyter Fest television special. Stay tuned.