Tony Khan Rules out Location for Future AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Events

Last month, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted their Forbidden Door Pay Per View, which proved to be a hit with fans.

The show saw Jay White retain his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, while Jon Moxley captured the Interim AEW World Championship.

Unsurprisingly, the show’s success has led to talks of subsequent Forbidden Door shows,

Location, Location, Location

Forbidden Door took place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, despite a ton of talent coming from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Of course, only one country could host Forbidden Door, and on this occasion, that was the U.S.

While speaking to the New York Post about the future of the show, Tony Khan vowed that despite New Japan’s influence, Forbidden Door will never go overseas.

“The idea of doing an event over there with AEW stars and New Japan stars is very potentially interesting, but if it happens it won’t be Forbidden Door. Forbidden Door is gonna stay in North America. It wouldn’t make sense with the time zones, the revenue.”

Khan has vowed that Forbidden Door will become an annual event.

Exceeding Expectations

It should come as no surprise that Khan is already making plans for a second Forbidden Door Pay Per View.

Speaking on the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Khan said the show was a financial hit, exceeding over $1.1 million in ticket sales.

Khan also said that surpassing 100,000 Pay Per View buys, which he believes happened, is a success for the show.