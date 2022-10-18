Tony Khan Teases Having “Great News Soon” About Weekly ROH TV Show

It looks like a new weekly ROH television show is close to becoming a reality following AEW President Tony Khan buying the promotion this past March.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated that was published on Tuesday, Khan stated that there would soon be “great news” about weekly ROH shows. He noted that there will be one more ROH pay-per-view before the end of the year and plans to follow that up with a weekly show next year.

Tony Khan’s Plans

“We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan said. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

Although not confirmed, it’s likely ROH’s annual Final Battle event, which traditionally takes place in December, will be the event that Khan is talking about to close out the year.

Since Khan purchased ROH from Sinclair Broadcast Group this March, he has held two PPVs held since Khan bought the promotion.

Chris Jericho, the current ROH World Champion, has signed a three-year contract extension with AEW. Khan said in this interview with Sports Illustrated that he thinks 2022 has been one of the greatest years of Jericho’s career.