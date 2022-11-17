Tony Khan on if Thunder Rosa will be Stripped of the AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa was scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Toni Storm at All Out but the match never took place.

Instead, the AEW Women’s Champion announced in a brief backstage interview that she was injured and stepping away for a while.

It has been over two months since Toni became the “Interim” champion, while zero explanation has been provided to fans by the company as to why the title has to remain with Thunder Rosa during an extended injury recovery period.

Strorm defeated Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida at All Out to become the Interim Women’s Champion. She will defend the title against Jamie Hayter this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke during a media call for AEW Full Gear today and was asked if there is a possibility of Thunder Rosa being stripped of the title. If that were to happen, Thunder Rosa would join CM Punk and The Elite as champions stripped of the belts since the disastrous night on September 4th.

Tony Khan admitted that there is a chance yet another champion in the promotion will lose their title, not by pinfall or submission, but by bizarre circumstances.

It’s something we have considered,” Khan said. “It’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros and cons. Thunder Rosa’s a great wrestler, and it’s unfortunate that she’s injured. It’s kept her out a long time.



It’s not an easy situation,” Khan added, “and I try to take everything on a case-by-case basis, and am trying to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend the championship. But eventually, you would have to crown a lineal champion.

