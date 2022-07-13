Tony Khan Gives Update On Keith Lee Following Lee’s Cryptic Tweet

Keith Lee turned some heads last night when he posted a short statement on his Twitter account hinting that he may be leaving to deal with a potential family issue, adding that it was bad news.

The AEW superstar and former NXT champion has kept the situation pretty hush since tweeting it out last night, but he did promote his participation in this evening’s triple threat AEW tag title match at Fyter Fest. His full tweet reads:

“Got some very much less than stellar news today….No matter the results, tomorrow’s match belongs to my two brothers. It’s all I can do until I return. Love you boys.”

Tony Khan spoke was able to provide an update on Lee’s situation during “Tony Time” on today’s Busted Open Radio. The company president doesn’t reveal too much information other than Lee will still be competing tonight, and that he has AEW’s full support for his situation.

“I don’t want to get into Keith’s personal business. Keith is here, he is wrestling tonight. He had a family situation. It’s not my place to talk about it. Keith is here and here to wrestle, as I understand it. I can’t really comment on what is happening, but we’re going to support him through what is happening.”

Lee debuted for AEW back in February of this year. He has since been on their Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door pay-per-view cards as a featured act. Sescoops would like to wish him well on his situation.

(Quotes via WrestleTalk)