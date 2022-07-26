Tony Khan Addresses Vince McMahon’s Resignation And How It Affects AEW

Tony Khan gave his opinion on Vince McMahon’s Resignation when he spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston.

Shakeup In WWE

This week, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, after decades of running the company.

McMahon’s retirement comes one month after he stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the Board, due to the allegations of misconduct against multiple female employees.

McMahon is alleged to have paid over $12 million in Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) over 16 years.

WWE executive Paul Levesque (Triple H) has assumed “all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative,” the company announced Monday morning.

Tony Khan Shares His Opinion

Tony Khan recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston about the recent shakeup within WWE’s backstage personnel.

The CEO and General Manager of AEW said:

“I believe that there are a lot of great wrestling fans all over the world who are following pro wrestling pretty closely and there’s obviously been shakeups. I’ve definitely followed that promotion since I was a small kid. And it’ll be interesting to see how things turn out in the world of pro wrestling and I’m a big fan of pro wrestling all over the place, not just AEW. And now not just Ring of Honor either. We’ve worked with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a lot of other great companies all over the world.

So, we’ll see what’s to be held for the future of the pro wrestling business. But I’m glad that AEW and Ring of Honor are both a huge part of it with AEW every Wednesday on TBS, and every Friday on TNT and now Ring of Honor with the Pay Per View events on Bleacher Report hopefully, will lead to a weekly Ring of Honor also going forward.”

Watch Steve’s interview with Tony Khan here: