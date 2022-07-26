Tony Khan Weighs in on Unifying AEW/ROH World Championships

In 2019, Tony Khan shook the wrestling world by founding AEW among others, bringing competition to Vince McMahon‘s WWE.

In March this year, Khan expanded his wrestling hold by purchasing Ring of Honor, making a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to announce his acquisition.

Hybrid Championships

With Khan controlling both companies, some have speculated of a possible crossover World title, which would be defended in both AEW and Ring of Honor.

During the ROH Death Before Dishonor Media Call, Khan was asked about a ‘hybrid’ title and is opposed to the idea (via Wrestling Inc.)

“The titles, I think, are going to be kept separate. I wouldn’t have a hybrid championship or any hybrid championships, I think, between AEW and Ring of Honor.” Tony Khan on the possibilty of unifying the AEW and Ring of Honor World Championships.

At this time, the ROH World Title is held by Claudio Castagnoli, with the AEW World Championship held by CM Punk, with Jon Moxley as interim AEW World Champion.

AEW-ROH Crossovers

Tony Khan may be against the idea of a hybrid World Championship, but both shows have had plenty of crossovers already.

At Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli captured the ROH World Championship from Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham, who recently requested his release from ROH, has also made a handful of AEW appearances, with his most recent being a win over Jordan Oasis on the July 16, 2022 Dark.

Samoa Joe, who signed with AEW earlier this year is the reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion, having won the title from Minoru Suzuki on the April 12, 2022 AEW Dynamite.

