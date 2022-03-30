Who Should Be Involved in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor?

On Friday, April 1, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, the first show of Tony Khan‘s era of Ring of Honor will begin with Supercard of Honor. It’s an important night as the event celebrates ROH‘s incredible 20-year legacy while also providing an early indication of what the company will look like under the guidance of All Elite Wrestling’s CEO.

With the card promising championship bouts, long-awaited dream matches, and potential Khan surprises, Supercard has already become one of the most anticipated events of WrestleMania Weekend.

Perhaps more intriguing than the card itself, however, is what this show could set up for the future of the ROH brand. Who will be sticking around? Who will be coming in? Who will be leaving as champions? Answers to some of those questions could become more apparent on April 1.

And so, with that in mind, I want to outline my thoughts on the people I believe should be involved in this new age of ROH. These are the talent and personnel I think could help establish Khan’s era of ROH as a must-see company.

William Regal

(AEW)

AEW‘s most recent signing, William Regal, is an industry veteran both on-screen and behind-the-scenes. His wealth of knowledge and experience in helping run a development system is invaluable. If Khan needs a right-hand man to guide the ship, he can’t get much better than Blackpool’s favorite son. And if ROH needs an on-screen authority figure, Regal can easily slip into that role, having perfected it for years in NXT and before that as Commissioner of Monday Night Raw.

Jonathan Gresham

The current ROH World Champion (or, at least, one of them), Jonathan Gresham, has been a key player in ROH’s recent years. He is a highly talented and skilled mat technician who represents the “pure style” of wrestling ROH is best known for. There are countless classic encounters just waiting to happen between Gresham and the wrestlers already signed to AEW, let alone the array of independent talent on the market.

Maria Kanellis

ROH’s women’s division has been stop-and-start throughout its existence but saw a marked improvement over the past year. This was thanks largely to Maria Kanellis, who took the reins of the division alongside ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise, putting a renewed focus on the women, bringing in new talent, and spearheading an impressive 16 woman tournament.

If Khan is open to delegating responsibilities, then Kanellis’ passion and dedication to women’s wrestling could be hugely beneficial in building a robust and competitive women’s division.

Samoa Joe

(WWE)

I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate ROH’s legacy than Samoa Joe returning to the place where he first rose to prominence. A soon-to-be ROH Hall of Famer, Joe not only brings a previous connection to the company but the invaluable experience and name value. He is the ideal candidate to bridge the gap between the old and new eras, whether he is wrestling on-screen, training the newcomers, or even providing commentary.

Trish Adora

While Kanellis could help behind the scenes, you need a woman to anchor the division on-screen, and Trish Adora is a perfect choice. Having signed with ROH last year, Adora was already establishing herself as one to watch, making it to the semi-finals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.

Adora has the in-ring acumen combined with a killer look and infectious personality that just screams star. She is someone that could easily carry a division as a fighting champion.

Jay Lethal

While it might seem a strange journey for Jay Lethal to go from ROH to AEW back to ROH, the move has massive benefits. Lethal is another one of those names that is synonymous with the ROH brand. He has the history, experience, and name recognition to add real value to a company finding its feet under new ownership. Plus, one could argue that the men’s roster in AEW is teetering on overcrowding, so Lethal might have more opportunity to ply his craft in ROH.

Bandido

The other current ROH World Champion, Bandido, brings something different to the table as a high-flying luchador. He’s a highly proficient pro-wrestler with an eye-catching look and a jaw-dropping move-set. At only 26-years-old and already this talented, he is someone who could be a main attraction for the next decade-plus.

Miyu Yamashita

Adding some international flair to the company, this 27-year-old prodigy is a hard-hitting striker with almost nine years of experience under her belt. A former Tokyo Princess of Princess Champion, Miyu Yamashita, could easily become a must-see attraction of the new ROH.

After AEW recently announced a partnership with Japan’s Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Yamashita is ready and available, especially having just dropped her title.

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Colema (and.. Veda Scott?)

While I’m sure there is a temptation to stamp a different personality on ROH by bringing in a new commentary team, the duo of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman just works so well. It’s not just that they’re the familiar voices of ROH; they are great pro-wrestling announcers full-stop, being able to call the action in the ring while showing off personality. If Khan wants to spice it up a little, adding Veda Scott to the booth could be a nice idea. Scott has her own history with ROH plus has experience commentating, both in AEW and on the indie scene.

Session Moth Martina

The pandemic curtailed the rise of Session Moth Martina in ROH, leaving her locked down in the United Kingdom. However, she has recently returned to the United States and even appeared on AEW Dark, which means she is at the very least on Khan’s radar. Martina has over 10 years of experience, building her reputation in promotions like Progress and ICW before touring Japan with Stardom. With her fun and vibrant personality, there is no doubt that Martina would quickly become an ROH fan-favorite.

The Kings of Wrestling

While I believe that Claudio Castagnoli (the former Cesaro) has the potential to be a main event singles star in AEW, a brief reunion with his former tag team partner Chris Hero could do wonders in establishing the new ROH tag division.

With the possibility of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler becoming new ROH Tag Team Champions next Friday, just imagine the potential matches between FTR and the KOR? They are a veteran team that could anchor the division while helping build up younger teams such as Top Flight and The Acclaimed.

Marina Shafir

Former mixed martial artist Marina Shafir has recently been racking up wins on AEW Dark and seems primed for a breakout year. Since her release from NXT, she has rapidly improved in the ring, bringing a technical authenticity to the squared circle that would be perfectly served in ROH.

With her ice-cold blue eyes and stoic expression, Shafir has the aura of a merciless killer when she steps between the ropes. She’s another woman who a division could be built around.