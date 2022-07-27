Top Free Agent Could be Leaning Towards WWE With Triple H in Charge of Creative

A top free agent who had been on the fence about their future could very well end up in WWE.

It’s no secret that WWE is in for a big shift. Former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon announced his “retirement” on July 22.

The reality is, Vince resigned amid an investigation into his alleged million-dollar NDAs with former female employees.

Now, Stephanie McMahon is the Chairwoman and co-CEO, a title she shares with Nick Khan. Triple H is the Head of Creative. When it comes to Triple H’s role, fans have already noticed subtle changes that bring hope for the future.

It may be enough to sway one top free agent.

Top Free Agent Signing With WWE?

Fightful reports that there is a top free agent who is now seriously considering putting pen to paper with WWE now that Triple H is at the helm of creative.

The report didn’t mention who the free agent in question is but speculation has already run wild.

Also noted in the report is that this individual has plenty of options on the table.

In a previous report, Fightful spoke with a slew of former WWE performers who had been with the company dating back to 2016. The overall feeling from those talents is that had Triple H been in charge sooner, they’d still be with the promotion today.

