How Former WWE Talent Feel About Triple H Taking Over Creative

Triple H is back in the saddle in a big way and former WWE talent have reacted.

Hunter has taken over the reins of WWE creative in the midst of Vince McMahon‘s “retirement.”

McMahon announced his retirement on July 22 but an 8-K report revealed that Vince actually resigned amid an investigation into his alleged million-dollar pacts with former employees.

With Stephanie McMahon in place as the Chairwoman and co-CEO, Triple H is the new Head of Creative. He is essentially running the show for Raw and SmackDown.

This was reportedly been well received by both current and former WWE performers.

Former WWE Stars React to the News

(via WWE)

Fightful is reporting that talent who have since exited from WWE dating back to 2016 have shared their opinion on Triple H’s new position. The report notes that the overall feeling is that had Triple H taken over sooner, then they would still be in the company today.

Sean Ross Sapp also spoke to one current member of the AEW roster who used to be with WWE. This talent said that had Triple H been running the main shows when their deal was up, they probably would’ve re-signed with WWE.

In a previous report, it was said that the USA Network is quite optimistic about Triple H’s new role and the overall feeling is that of excitement.