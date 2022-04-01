Top Matches for First WWE House Show After WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 goes down live this weekend from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in an epic two-night event from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 3. There are several titles up for grabs at “The Show Of Shows,” but it appears that some of these titles already have matches being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 house shows.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the April 16 show from Erie, Pennsylvania is advertising a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship. Also, Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Title is being advertised. And lastly, Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is being promoted.

The report stressed that this doesn’t mean Flair and Reigns are a lock for wins this weekend at Mania, but it’s still an interesting note nonetheless. You can check out the full lineup for this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania here below.

WrestleMania 38 Card

( Night One) Saturday – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

Kevin Owens presents “The KO Show” with special guest – WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

(Night Two) Sunday – APRIL 3: