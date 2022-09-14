Top Prospect Reportedly Under AEW Contract

The AEW women’s division has been the subject of much criticism since they launched back in 2019, but the promotion has done a lot to improve that portion of their roster, which includes bringing in marquee names like Athena, Ruby Soho, and current interim champion Toni Storm, and utilizing some top prospects from the independent circuit.

One of those prospects is Skye Blue, who has been regularly featured on AEW programming for over a year now, mainly on episodes of their Youtube series Dark and Dark: Elevation, but occasionally on their flagship shows Dynamite and Rampage. She even wrestled in the Casino Battle Royal at ALL OUT 2021, and challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS championship last October.

What Kind Of Deal Is Skye Blue Under?

Skye Blue has yet to receive the official “All Elite” graphic from president Tony Khan on Twitter, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not under contract with AEW.

According to Fightful, Blue has signed an agreement to compete for the promotion, although it is uncertain whether it is full-time or some sort of tiered deal. The report adds that indie events that have tried to book Blue have to get approval from AEW First.

Blue, who is 22 and from Chicago, last competed on this week’s Dark where she scored a tag team victory.