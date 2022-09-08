Top ROH Talent A Free Agent

Dalton Castle has been one of the Ring of Honor’s top talents for the last several years, and has remained a fan-favorite of the loyal ROH followers even after the company was purchased by AEW President, Tony Khan.

Castle and his loyal servants, The Boys, captured the ROH six-man tag team titles at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view back in July, their second reign as the six-man tag champs. Aside from that, Castle is a former ROH Television champion, and a one-time ROH world champion. (He defeated Cody Rhodes at Final Battle 2017 to capture the world title).

Castle is currently working without a contract

According to PW Insider, Castle is a free agent and not working under contract despite holding ROH gold. The report does not note whether any company is looking to bring Castle in, nor does it specify if Tony Khan is preparing to sign Castle to a full-time deal.

Under the Tony Khan era of ROH Castle wrestled on the previously mentioned Death Before Dishonor, as well as Supercard of Honor back in April. He did appear on AEW programming as well, wrestling former world champion Jonathan Gresham at Battle of the Belts II.

We will keep you updated on Castle’s free agency status.