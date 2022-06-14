Triple H Appears With New WWE NIL Class (Photos)

Triple H continues to make more public appearances for WWE after suffering a life-threatening medical situation last year as he recently was with the new WWE NIL class.

On Monday, the company announced that 15 college athletes will be joining the “Next In Line” program. The second NIL class features athletes from 14 universities. The first NIL class was announced last year.

Second WWE NIL Class

Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.

Case Hatch of Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.

Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.

Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.

Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.

Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.

Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.

Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.

Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.

Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.

Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.

Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England

Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.

Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.

Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

Triple H is back full-time in the WWE office after he suffered a cardiac event last September where he was struggling with viral pneumonia and was at risk for heart failure.