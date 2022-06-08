Triple H Attends Declan McMahon’s High School Graduation (Photos)

Triple H recently attended the graduation ceremony of his nephew, Declan McMahon, the son of brother-in-law Shane McMahon.

Declan graduated from the Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn. During his time there, he played football for the school, at positions such as running back and quarterback. Now, he’ll head to Indiana University, where he’ll also play football.

Recently, Declan took to Instagram to share some photos from his graduation ceremony, where he posed with uncle Triple H. Check out the photos here.

As for Declan’s father, Shane, he’s currently on the outs in WWE. This began back in January at the Royal Rumble. Shane took a lot of heat for his part in helping produce the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Shane was actually involved in the match. Plans for Shane to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, as well as being part of the Elimination Chamber match this past February, were scrapped.

He also reportedly pushed to work with Theory at WrestleMania 38, with Vince McMahon also being involved, however, those plans ultimately ended up with Pat McAfee. Declan’s aunt, Stephanie McMahon, recently decided to take time off from the company.

Stephanie McMahon announced a leave of absence to spend more time with her family, leading to WWE searching for a replacement for her position. Her husband, Triple H, is now back with WWE full-time.

“The Game” did deal with a health scare earlier this year, which forced him to retire from in-ring competition. He later revealed that he was dealing with affects from pneumonia and heart complications.