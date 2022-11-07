Triple H Has Big Plans for WWE’s Women’s Division (Report)

Triple H has big plans for the women’s division of WWE now that he is running both the Creative and Talent Relations departments.

The Game was appointed head of both roles in July, replacing his father-in-law Vince McMahon as Head of Creative and John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent.

Both men have since left the promotion following allegations McMahon paid millions in NDAs to female talent he had extramarital affairs with.

The Game’s Plans

Triple H’s first 100 days running things have been marked by the many returns to the company, with Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and others all returning.

On the women’s side of things, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Dakota Kai, Emma, and Scarlett have all returned, and that is expected to continue.

Fightful Select reports that WWE plans on bringing back more female talent to “restock the women’s division with several TV-ready, experienced women’s wrestlers.”

It was reported last month that WWE has shown interest in bringing back Tegan Nox, who was released on November 18, 2021.

Who’s Next?

Nox may soon be the latest released WWE Superstar to return to WWE, but WWE has plenty of possible female stars they could bring back.

Fightful’s report adds that WWE has discussed bringing back Chelsea Green, who suffered a wrist injury during her November 2020 call-up to SmackDown.

Green was released in 2021 but was allowed to continue attending WWE’s Performance Center during her recovery process.

When Fightful spoke to Green, she confirmed that WWE has not contacted her for a return.

She added that she has commitments with the NWA, Wrestlecade and other independent bookings scheduled well into March 2023.