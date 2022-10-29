WWE wants to bring back another woman talent

WWE is getting aggressive in building up its women’s division.

With the return of Emma on SmackDown Friday night, there has been word that WWE has interest in bringing back several performers that were released during one of the many budget cuts.

Tegan Nox is someone that WWE would like to bring back, per Fightful. The former NXT star hasn’t wrestled since her release last year and says visa issues have delayed her return to the ring.

When Nox was previously in WWE, she was mostly in NXT. She has teamed with and feuded against Dakota Kai. Shotzi is another person that Nox has teamed with. Perhaps she will be main roster bound if she returns.

Back in April, AEW interim Women’s Champion, Toni Storm, named Nox as someone she wanted in AEW.

Another Rumored Return

Chelsea Green

Another talent rumored to be brought back is Chelsea Green. She is currently a member of VXT, where she teams with Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw.

Prior to the addition of Shaw, Green and Purrazzo were Knockouts Tag Team champions. Green has reportedly filmed an exit vignette, which has lead to the speculation that she is headed back to WWE.

