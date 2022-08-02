Triple H Had Savage Reaction to Hearing Logan Paul Was Joining WWE

Logan Paul has been impressive in his two matches with WWE, with his most recent match coming at SummerSlam with a win over The Miz. The match featured Paul pulling off a frog splash from the top rope to the outside, sending The Miz through a table.

Triple H appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, discussing taking over creative for WWE and his successful career.

Although Paul is a big social media influencer, not everyone knew who he was, including Triple H, as he had no clue who he was before he joined WWE.

Triple H was asked to recall his immediate reaction to Logan joining WWE and had a brutally honest answer: “who the f*** is that?”. Triple H went on to speak highly of Paul and how Logan had impressed him massively with how quickly he’s taken to wrestling

Logan signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE back in June. He recently stated that he wants to make more WWE appearances because he’s addicted to wrestling now.