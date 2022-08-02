Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Triple H Had Savage Reaction to Hearing Logan Paul Was Joining WWE

By Andrew Ravens
Logan Paul has been impressive in his two matches with WWE, with his most recent match coming at SummerSlam with a win over The Miz. The match featured Paul pulling off a frog splash from the top rope to the outside, sending The Miz through a table. 

Triple H appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, discussing taking over creative for WWE and his successful career. 

Although Paul is a big social media influencer, not everyone knew who he was, including Triple H, as he had no clue who he was before he joined WWE.

Triple H was asked to recall his immediate reaction to Logan joining WWE and had a brutally honest answer: “who the f*** is that?”. Triple H went on to speak highly of Paul and how Logan had impressed him massively with how quickly he’s taken to wrestling

Logan signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE back in June. He recently stated that he wants to make more WWE appearances because he’s addicted to wrestling now. 

