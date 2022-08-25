Triple H Interested in Bringing Former WWE Star Back (Report)

Triple H has made some notable moves since taking over as head of creative and head of talent relations in WWE following the resignation of Vince McMahon amid the hush money scandals.

He has brought back several former WWE stars, and another notable former “Triple H guy” may be set for a return.

Jonah Returning to WWE?

Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock)

Andrew Zarian reported on “We’re Live Pal” via the Wrestling Observer that Jonah, better known as Bronson Reed, is a name who has been talked about within the company over the last few weeks. It’s unclear whether Jonah is interested in returning to the company.

After Jonah first joined WWE in January 2019, he made his televised in-ring debut as a competitor in the NXT Breakout Tournament. In May 2021, he won the NXT North American Championship.

Jonah worked his last match on WWE television in July 2021 when he lost to Adam Cole on an episode of NXT. He was later released alongside several other stars.

Following his WWE departure, he has worked for promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. The former NXT North American Champion recently participated in NJPW‘s G1 Climax 32, which occurred between July 16 and August 18. He finished the tournament with 8 points in Block A and was unsuccessful in making it to the championship match.

He is booked to wrestle for NJPW once more during the promotion’s Burning Spirit tour, which is scheduled to run until September 25.