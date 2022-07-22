Paul “Triple H” Levesque Is Back As EVP, Talent Relations

On July 22, WWE made a major announcement revealing that Triple H is back.

WWE sent out a press release announcing that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has returned to his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations.

WWE said:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque.

Triple H’s Time Away

In the fall of 2021, Triple H left his duties as NXT producer to take care of his health issues. This included undergoing a successful procedure following a cardiac event.

During his time away, NXT rebranded to NXT 2.0 with more focus on newer talent and a brighter display. He did make on-screen appearances at NXT Stand & Deliver and night two of WrestleMania 38.

In March, Triple H announced his in-ring retirement and detailed his health scare from viral pneumonia.