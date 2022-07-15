Update on Triple H’s WWE Role

For years, Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT, and brought the brand to it’s arguable peak of popularity.

It was under the watchful eye of “The Game” that the brand became to many fans, the best part of WWE, with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor all getting their WWE starts in NXT.

Not in Charge

Triple H recently appeared at the WWE Performance Center, and told those around that he was “back.”

It was believed that Triple H was alluding to a return to NXT, which was taken over by his father-in-law in late 2021.

Since then though, reports have come out that Triple H is not set to take control of NXT again as fans had hoped.

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H’s speech to those at the Performance Center was not about his NXT work at all.

“It appears that when Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was talking to the folks at NXT and said he was back, and nobody knew what that meant, it appeared just to mean he’s back working in the office. He has not been doing anything direct with NXT, which is still being run by Shawn Michaels with a small creative staff for television. Levesque has not been at the Tuesday night tapings.”

“He has not been doing anything direct with NXT, which is still being run by Shawn Michaels.” Dave Meltzer on Triple H being ‘back.’

Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon is the interim WWE CEO and Chairman, having replaced her father Vince McMahon due to the ongoing investigation into him.