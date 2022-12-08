Triple H Meets with Former Champion in Los Angeles (Photo)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H met former 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny for lunch today in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny first appeared in WWE at Royal Rumble 2021 and performed his song “Booker T“, while the two-time Hall of Famer was standing on the entrance ramp with him.

He formed a tag team with Damian Priest and they defeated The Miz and John Morrison at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny captured the WWE 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa on the February 15th edition of the red brand.

He relinquished the title to R-Truth 28 days later in exchange for Stone Cold memorabilia. The 24/7 Championship has since been thrown in the trash by Nikki Cross and officially retired. Bad Bunny was impressive in the ring during his short time with the company and it will be interesting to see if he returns down the line.

The Game took to Twitter today and shared a photo with the popular musician. Triple H noted that Bad Bunny is so famous that he can just fly in for a lunch and leave.

.@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife pic.twitter.com/a3mFGJdSSG — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2022

Speaking at the Clash at the Castle press conference following the premium live event, Triple H noted that he was going to have a conversation with Bad Bunny very soon.