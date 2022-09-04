Triple H Provides ‘Spoiler’ On Bad Bunny’s WWE Future

Triple H has provided a ‘spoiler’ regarding Bad Bunny’s future in WWE after receiving praise for his Royal Rumble performance. The Game hosted the press conference after the Clash At The Castle PPV. He first offered some praise to the WWE universe.

When asked about the WWE future of the music star, the former world champion noted how Bunny is someone who put in a lot of effort into his performances. Triple H then revealed that he will be meeting with Bad Bunny ‘very very soon’:

“A little bit of a spoiler. He and I are gonna have a conversation very, very soon. It’s already scheduled. We’re gonna go and see what’s available. [He’s The] biggest music star in the world. So let’s go.” – Triple H

Bad Bunny made his wrestling debut during the WrestleMania 37 event. He teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. He then entered the Royal Rumble earlier this year and received praise for both performances.

While Triple H didn’t reveal much detail about the next WWE appearance of Bad Bunny, WWE has the Crown Jewel event scheduled for November 4. It’s possible that the music star will be brought in for the show.