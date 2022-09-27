Triple H Names the Superstar he Regrets Never Feuding With

Triple H has feuded with a lot of top names in wrestling, but the Game regrets never having a prolonged feud with Rey Mysterio.

When Mysterio joined WWE in 2002, he was put on SmackDown, while Triple H was the top star on Raw.

While Triple H would eventually be drafted to SmackDown in 2008, Rey would be drafted to Raw that same year.

The following year, Triple H was drafted back to Raw and Mysterio was moved back to SmackDown.

The Missed Feud

Speaking to LadBible, the Game spoke about the possibility of working with Mysterio and how the opportunity never arose.

“I always wanted to work with Rey Mysterio. I think I’ve been in the ring with him twice [in] my entire career. There’s certain guys like that… We just never ended up in the same place in the same storylines.

“I’ve thrown it out there a lot over the years of like, ‘Hey, what if Rey and I did something,’ But he was always on SmackDown [while] I was on Raw or vice versa. It just never panned out but he’s always a guy that I always thought ‘Man, I would have loved to have gone and done something big with him.'”

Rey Mysterio Vs. Triple H

While Rey and Triple H never feuded, the two did share the ring on occasion

Triple H and Mysterio were the #1 and #2 entrants in the 2006 Royal Rumble, which was later won by Rey.

Rey and Triple H would be on the same team as part of Survivor Series 2007, aligning with Jeff Hardy and Kane.