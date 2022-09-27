Trish Stratus is Working on a ‘Secret Project’ with WWE

The WWE Universe will be getting another dose of ‘Stratusfaction’ soon enough according to seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus.

Stratus worked full-time with WWE from 2006 to 2006, before retiring in her hometown of Toronto at that year’s Unforgiven Pay Per View.

Since then, the Canadian legend has made a handful of appearances for the company.

On Twitter, Stratus shared a selfie and said that she has just begun a secret project.

She also tagged the official WWE account, signalling that she is working with the promotion.

One More Match?

Trish is keeping tight-lipped on what this project could be, but another match is a possibility for the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

Stratus’ most recent appearance for WWE came on the August 22, 2022, Monday Night Raw, which took place in her native Toronto, and where she teased having one more match.

Her promo was interrupted by Damage CTRL, leading to speculation among fans of a Bayley-Stratus match.

Stratus’ most recent match, which was billed as her retirement match, saw her lose to Charlotte Flair at Summerslam 2019, also in Toronto.

Stratus after Retirement

Despite leaving WWE in 2006, Stratus has made several appearances since then, and had several matches.

In 2008, Trish wrestled her first match in over two years, teaming with John Cena to defeat Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix.

Stratus also returned in 2018, having a series of matches around the time of WWE Evolution: the promotion’s first all-female Pay Per View.

Outside of wrestling, Stratus appeared in a 2013 music video for Mickie James‘ song ‘Somebody’s Gonna Pay,’ and had a minor role for the TV movie ‘Christmas in the Rockies’ in 2020.

In March this year, she appeared as a judge on ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’