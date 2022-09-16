WWE Board Of Directors Adds Two New Members

The WWE Board of Directors has a couple of new members, as the company announced today through a press release.

Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon have been named to the company’s Board of Directors, which now consists of 12 members.

Welcome to the Board

McKenna has experience working for Disney, Universal Studios, and the NFL while she currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ring Central. Dillion has worked for 30 years in the global business, M&A, and legal. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Viatris.

Following Vince McMahon’s resignation from WWE in July, Stephanie McMahon was named WWE’s chairwoman.

Before Vince’s departure, the Board of Directors was investigating Vince’s sexual misconduct scandal. In July, former ESPN executive Connor Schell also resigned from the WWE Board of Directors.

Here is the list of current members on the WWE Board of Directors:

Stephanie McMahon

Nick Khan

Paul “Triple H” Levesque

Steve Koonin (Chief Executive Officer, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena)

Ignace Lahoud (Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas)

Erika Nardini (Chief Executive Officer, Barstool Sports)

Steve Pamon (President, Verzuz)

Man Jit Singh (Former President of Home Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Jeffrey R. Speed (Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Six Flags, Inc.)

Alan M. Wexler (Senior Vice President of Innovations and Growth, General Motors)

Michelle McKenna

JoEllen Lyons Dillon