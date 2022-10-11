Two WWE NXT Stars Worked Main Event Before Monday’s Raw

Two WWE NXT stars got the chance to work in front of a large crowd for the first time in their careers at Monday’s Raw for the Main Event taping.

On WWE Main Event, Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner will appear on this week’s episode. R-Truth shared the ring with Wagner while Hayes wrestled Cedric Alexander. Before the Hayes vs. Alexander match, Hayes got to do some promo work.

More NXT Stars Work Main Event

Just last week, WWE brought in Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley to work the Main Event taping at Monday Night Raw. It appears that WWE is going back to the trend of looking at its developmental talent on a bigger stage than NXT to see if they’re ready for the main roster.

At the October 22nd Halloween Havoc special, Hayes will work a Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship alongside Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Wagner and the winner of Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Hayes lost the North American Title to Solo Sikoa on NXT TV last month before Sikoa was stripped of the title because he wasn’t authorized to participate.