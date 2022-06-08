Two WWE Raw Stars Moved to NXT Roster

WWE has changed its internal roster following Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

As previously noted, Apollo Crews returned to WWE NXT last night following Bron Breakker asking for someone new to step up to be his new challenger. In the main event, Crews teamed with Solo Sikoa where they beat Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller.

Crews is back in NXT to stay as PWInsider reports that he is now officially internally listed as part of the NXT roster as is Commander Azeez.

Azeez did not appear on last night’s show with Crews so it remains to be seen if they will be paired moving forward.

WWE put the two stars together from WWE WrestleMania 37 onward. When Crews showed up on NXT TV, he had dropped his Nigerian accent that he was using all throughout his time as a heel on the main roster with Azeez.

Crews worked briefly in NXT when he first joined WWE, but was called up after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Azeez, also known as Babatunde and Dabba Kato, never had a notable run in NXT. He worked The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia back in 2018.