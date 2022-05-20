Former WWE star Tyler Breeze will be making his UpUpDownDown come back for the return of the Battle of the Brands special next week.

After months of inactivity, Xavier Woods welcomed fans back to his gaming YouTube channel earlier this month. He had been teasing a special announcement regarding the channel recently.

Woods released a video on his channel making the announcement of Breeze’s return yesterday. The video is a spoof of the science fiction film The Matrix.

The promo starts with The New Day member entering a milk-white room while someone is watching him. There he encounters Morpheus which is also played by Woods himself.

Morpheus offers him the choice of picking up a red or blue controller. Though before he can make his choice, Tyler Breeze makes an appearance.

The former WWE star slaps the controller out of Xavier Woods’ hands. He then announces his return to the channel next week.

Before his release, Breeze had been a featured star of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. He was a member of DaParty, the four-man group also consisting of Woods, Adam Cole, and Cesaro.

This won’t be his first UUDD appearance following his release in June 2021. He has not made his in-ring return yet. Word is that he is taking time off to heal from his injuries.