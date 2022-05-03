Xavier Woods welcomes fans back to UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods has pressed the restart button on UpUpDownDown.

The YouTube gaming channel of the WWE star had been barely active in the last few months. Though it appears that things are going to change soon.

The New Day star posted a video message on the channel on Monday afternoon. He welcomed the fans back with a majestic promo.

The video package saw Xavier Woods discussing the highs and lows of UpUpDownDown. It featured images of stars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, and more.

Behind The Scene Issues At UpUpDownDown

The gaming channel became inactive in November last year, after the creators stopped working in a show of solidarity with Woods.

The people who worked on the channel believed that the New Day member was being taken advantage of. They wanted WWE to give him a better deal.

The channel had mostly been inactive since then. The only content posted on UpUpDownDown in recent months was related to WWE 2K22.

Back in April WWE officials held a meeting. They confirmed that talents will now be additionally compensated for all revenue they generate through third-party sites.

This latest video from Woods suggests that he may have gotten a new deal too, that will help him be paid more fairly for his work on the channel.