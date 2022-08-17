Multiple NXT UK Stars Show Up At NXT 2.0

There have been speculations about the future of the NXT UK stars recently. It now appears that NXT 2.0 is going to be their new home for the time being.

The development brand presented the Heatwave special this week. What’s notable is that multiple NXT UK stars made their presence felt during the show.

First The Diamond Mine was attacked by longtime UK stable Gallus. The group was arguing that Roderick Strong wanted to end the faction in a segment.

This came after Diamond Mine was defeated by Tony D’Angelo and others during the July 26 episode of the show. Strong cost them the match after he accidentally hit his own team member Julius Creed.

After attacking the NXT faction, the group of Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey went to the back. They confronted the current NXT UK tag team champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and challenged them for the title match next week.

Though these three weren’t the only UK stars to show up on the show. The main event of the episode saw Bron Breakker successfully defending his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh.

After the bout, the NXT UK champion Tyler Bate came to the ring and confronted Baker. Both the stars held up their belts high as the episode went off air.

Bate won the vacant NXT UK championship during a match taped on July 7. However, the bout is yet to air and he isn’t officially recognized as the champion as of now.