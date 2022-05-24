Unannounced Match Listed Internally For AEW Double Or Nothing

It looks like AEW’s upcoming Double Or Nothing PPV will be getting another match.

Double or Nothing is scheduled for May 29. It’ll be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event is expected to be the AEW World Title match between champion Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that there is one match that hasn’t been announced for the card but is listed internally.

That is a mixed tag team match, as it’ll be Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti taking on either Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant.

The match is being described as “tentatively planned” for the show. Of course, plans can change.