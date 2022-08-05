Unannounced Match Listed Internally For WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE has officially announced one match for the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, but there’s a second match internally listed for the show.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is “confirmed internally” for this event.

Riddle vs. Rollins was originally scheduled for SummerSlam this past Saturday night but the company did an injury angle where Riddle suffered a stinger due to an attack from Rollins on the SummerSlam go-home episode of Raw.

At the time, it was reported that WWE had tentative plans to do the match down the line with the working plan for it to be held at Clash at the Castle.

At SummerSlam, Rollins attacked Riddle, who wanted to go through with the match. On Monday’s Raw, Rollins teased, eventually going after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE presents the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, that will air on Peacock.

Drew McIntyre will challenge Reigns for the title at the main event at this show. WWE will be announcing more matches for this event in the coming weeks.