Undertaker, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Wish Tyson Fury Good Luck

Tyson Fury has received some warm messages from WWE legends ahead of his showdown with Dillian Whyte.

Fury will put his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on the line against Dillian Whyte today (April 23). The action will be held inside Wembley Stadium in London, England.

(via Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Tyson Fury Receives Good Luck Messages

Through WWE on BT Sport, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker have sent Tyson Fury some good vibes going into another title defense.

Some messages of good luck from WWE royalty ?@StephMcMahon has got US ready to run through walls!



? @undertaker, @TripleH #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/YLW5bkRp5O — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 23, 2022

Stephanie got things started, saying the buzz is giving her Summerslam 1992 chills all over again.

“Tyson, it’s Stephanie McMahon and of course, Triple H from WWE. You know, I remember the last time WWE had a big stadium event in Wembley and it was Summerslam 1992. But I’ll never forget what it felt like, the electricity. 94,000 strong there to see you in your homecoming knock the block off of Dillian Whyte.”

Triple H then used one of Fury’s favorite insults, calling Whyte a big “dosser.”

“‘Gypsy King.’ The true king of boxing returns home to Wembley. 94,000 people are gonna be there and we’ll be watching just like the rest of the world. Watching you blow the roof off of Wembley Stadium and knock that big dosser out.”

Finally, The Undertaker pulled out a Muhammad Ali quote to get the “Gypsy King” fired up.

“Hey, champ. The Undertaker here. It’s about that time again, my friend. You’re going to the big house, Wembley Stadium to put on a show. Remember, you are the ‘Gyspy King’ and it’s time to conquer another kingdom.

“Dillian Whyte, he ain’t got the skills to pay any kind of bills you’re about to bring towards him. Remember, my friend float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see.

“Take care of business, Tyson. I’m still here just in case you need me to dig a hole to fill a soul. Alright my man, April 23rd take care of business and I’ll see you on the other side.”

There’s been a lot of speculation on what Tyson Fury will do after this fight. He initially said he would be retiring from pro boxing matches but he has appeared to walk those comments back.

Many have also speculated that a showdown inside the WWE ring with Drew McIntyre is a possibility. The two have teased sharing the squared circle.

