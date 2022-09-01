WWE Looking for More Ways to Use The Undertaker After Retirement

For years, The Undertaker refused to break character, and his dedication to being the character earned him the respect of fans and his peers alike.

Since his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker has taken on more out-of-character projects, both as part of WWE and outside of the promotion.

Fans learned a lot more about the man from the acclaimed ‘Last Ride’ series on the WWE Network and Peacock, as well as his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast.

More Opportunities

This weekend, The Undertaker will host a ‘1deadMAN Show’ in Cardiff, as part of WWE’s Clash at the Castle festivities in the Welsh capital.

It has also been confirmed that the Phenom will host another one-man show on October 7, at TLA on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in time for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

PW Insider reports that WWE is figuring out more ways “to utilize The Undertaker going forward post-retirement.”

It is unclear what plans, if any, WWE has lined up other than his upcoming one-man shows this weekend and next month.

Out of the Ring

The Undertaker makes a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic Con.

The Undertaker is certainly enjoying retired life, and has been speaking freely with fans at public appearances.

In July, the former WWE World Champion made a surprise appearance at the Mattel panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Undertaker joined a panel consisting of Cody Rhodes (who has been out with a torn pectoral since June,) Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts who acted as host.

The panel revealed new WWE Mattel figures in the works, including a 30th Anniversary Monday Night Raw set, which includes figures of Razor Ramon the 1-2-3 Kid and The Undertaker himself.