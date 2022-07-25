Update on Edge’s Status Ahead of WWE Raw Tonight

A big episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going down on July 25 and there are rumblings on the status of Edge.

The “Rated-R Superstar” has been out of action since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked him out of The Judgment Day. Edge was replaced by Finn Balor, who led the charge in ousting the former faction leader.

Priest put Edge out of commission with a Conchairto.

Now, there’s some chatter about whether or not Edge’s planned surprise appearance will come to fruition inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Edge’s Travel

(via WWE)

Fightful had reported that Edge was factored into plans for the July 25 edition of Raw. It would be his first appearance since June 6.

WWE has been running vignettes teasing Edge’s return.

In an update, however, Fightful has been told that Edge’s travel plans have been altered and there’s no word on how that may impact his planned surprise return tonight.

WWE did not advertise Edge showing up tonight. If he does indeed appear, he’ll likely be going after Balor and Priest.

The Judgment Day members are set to meet Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. WWE will be celebrating Rey Mysterio‘s 20th anniversary with the company.

