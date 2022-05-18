Update On Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action for months but he isn’t totally out of the picture.

Omega was last seen on AEW TV during the post-Full Gear episode of Dynamite. He had just lost the world title to Hangman Page and he told fellow members of The Elite, Young Bucks & Adam Cole, that he needed some time off.

He left The Young Bucks in charge of the group, not Cole.

Kenny Omega (Photo: Scott Lesh)

Latest On Kenny Omega

PWInsider is reporting that Kenny Omega has actually been present backstage at AEW TV tapings over the past few weeks. He’s also reportedly been producing some of the women’s matches.

At this time, there is still no word on when Omega will be able to return to action.

Omega had been battling a slew of injuries, which explains the time off. The most severe injury was a hernia issue, which Omega had been on a waitlist for surgery. He also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

Neck problems have also plagued the “Best Bout Machine.”