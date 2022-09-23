Update on AEW Running a Show in the UK

AEW wrestlers and management have teased going to the UK for a big show. That plan is still in place.

The show’s location has always been set in stone. AEW President Tony Khan’s family also owns Premier League football (soccer) team Fulham FC, where they play at Craven Cottage stadium in London. The stadium can hold around 25,000 people.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan is still for AEW to visit the UK and to do a show at Fulham’s Craven Cottage stadium.

Meltzer wrote: “Right now, it still looks like next summer at the earliest for a U.K. debut at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham.”

The promotion has yet to run shows outside of North America. With WWE’s recent Clash at the Castle show and the event’s success, AEW wants to run the market.

All Elite Wrestling recently held its second Grand Slam event in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium that did a $1 million gate. The promotion will venture outside of the United States when they hold Dynamite and Rampage events from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in October.