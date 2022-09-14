Update On AEW Suspensions Of CM Punk & The Elite

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were all crowned champions at AEW All Out and were stripped of their championships three days later on Dynamite.

After the PPV went off the air, CM Punk went on an expletive-filled rant about the AEW EVPs, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Adam Page. AEW EVPs and newly crowned Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) confronted the AEW Champion after his comments and it led to a brawl.

CM Punk reportedly threw the first punch and AEW producer Ace Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and hurled a chair at Nick Jackson’s face.

AEW President Tony Khan has since suspended CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa, and presumably everyone else that was in the vicinity of the brawl as the company conducts an independent investigation into the matter.

#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the suspensions levied on AEW talent, coaches and production crew members. The update states that as of now, those that are suspended still do not know how long their suspensions are for. Fightful added that those backstage in AEW believe that will remain the case until the investigation is complete and any potential legal situations are sorted out.

CM Punk and Ace Steel’s future with the company remains uncertain. CM Punk and The Elite were recently removed from the AEW Full Gear poster as well. AEW’s Full Gear PPV will take place over two months from now on November 19th.

So far, the suspensions around the AEW Brawl Out situation are still unclear, even to those suspended.

According to Fightful, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Christopher Daniels were already scheduled to have this week off from AEW television to visit Japan. The former AEW Champion was spotted visiting the SEGA office in Japan while serving his suspension. All Elite Wrestling‘s first video game entitled ‘Fight Forever’ is slated for release later this year.