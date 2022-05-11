Update on Cesaro’s Status

Cesaro has not popped up anywhere since his release from WWE earlier this year. The wrestling world is wondering when and where we could see him for his career’s next chapter.

There has been a lot of speculation as to where Cesaro could end up after he quietly left SmackDown and WWE when his contract expired on February 24. This ended his 11-year tenure in the company.

Cesaro was one of the most universally liked people in the company, and it reportedly had many on the WWE roster disappointed and dismayed over his departure. The company offered him a new contract but he turned it down.

A recent report from Fightful suggests that several promoters have reached out to Cesaro to book him for wrestling appearances as well as for signing him to their promotions.

The report says that Cesaro has not accepted any offers as of yet. Some promoters have said that “The Swiss Cyborg” has straight up not responded at all.

Recently, Cesaro, now going by Claudio Castagnoli “CSRO”, has posted tweets that suggest something is coming soon. In one of his tweets, Cesaro reminded fans that he’s the same OG.

In another recent social media post, he posted a selfie of himself suggesting that something is in store for fans with the caption, “Soon…”